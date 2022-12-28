Former WWE And WCW Star Says Tony Khan Isn't Taking Good Advice On ROH

After Konnan's co-host Disco said to "look at the metrics," because it showed "no one is watching," the former wrestler said he believes Khan is under the thinking that, "When you have that type of money, f*** metrics. I'm doing it because I like it and if I can make money off of it, I will."

"That's got to be the only thing he can be thinking," Konnan continued. "He's not a dumb guy, but you can tell he's not taking good advice. He's like, 'I'm rich b****, I'm doing it my way, f*** it,' you know? 'If I go down, it's my fault. I'm not going to let other guys take over my company like they've done in other places.' But he's risking it because there's a lot of good, capable people that could give him really good, sound advice and he's not listening, he's – I don't know – paranoid or some s***."

