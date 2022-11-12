Another Major Player Was Offered ROH Before Tony Khan Bought It

Tony Khan wasn't the only man that Ring of Honor was offered to earlier this year, according to another top promoter. On the latest episode of the "Ten Count" podcast, Billy Corgan told host Steve Fall that he also considered buying Ring of Honor after it was also offered to him. The mainstay independent promotion was ultimately sold to AEW owner Tony Khan, who has since partially folded the ROH brand into his AEW programming on his Turner Broadcasting shows.

Corgan, himself, entered the professional wrestling world in 2011 when he founded the Chicago-based Resistance Pro Wrestling promotion. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman later joined TNA in 2015 in a backstage role before purchasing and rebranding the NWA in 2017.

"Ring of Honor was offered for sale to me as well," the NWA owner told Fall. Corgan said he isn't sure whether ROH was offered up to him or Khan first. "I don't know where I was in the pecking order," the musician-turned-pro wrestling promoter said. "I got the feeling I wasn't the first and I certainly wasn't last. I did consider it."

Corgan said the prospect of owning ROH was "an interesting thing to think about," and that he considered doing something "similar to what Tony did" by treating it as "a brand that runs alongside your main brand and maybe there's synergy there that can help."

Corgan, who has recently tried to convince the WWE to work with his NWA company, also said he has "never had" any similar discussions with Khan about AEW working with his brand.