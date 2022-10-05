Insight Into Ring Of Honor's Next Move

What's next for Ring of Honor? In the wake of Chris Jericho being crowned its World Champion, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has an idea of what the promotion's next step may be. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Meltzer stated that it must be a television show of its own.

"I think we're waiting on a TV deal," said Meltzer. "I don't know how easy it is. It's probably not easy to get at this stage, but I think that that's what it is. And until then, [Khan's] trying to keep it alive on television, putting championship matches and things like that on."

Meltzer also shared that he does not believe Tony Khan is holding off on ROH in order to keep it involved in AEW's television rights negotiations next year. "I think it's more Warner Bros. Discovery trying to figure out what it's doing next," Meltzer explained. "I don't think it's so much the rights deal as that company is doing so many cost cuts. So agreeing to add cost is something that they're probably putting off."

Warner Bros., the parent company of both TNT and TBS, merged with Discovery back in April, with Discovery CEO David Zaslav taking over the new conglomerate. Since then, cutting costs has been a top priority for the company, though there have been signs that WBD may be interested in more wrestling television in the near future to add to its content library.

Khan announced earlier this year that he had purchased Ring of Honor, with the sale becoming final in May. Since then, he has held two ROH pay-per-views, as well as integrated the company's championships into AEW. Most recently, Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become Ring of Honor World Champion, shining more light than ever on the smaller-scale wrestling brand.