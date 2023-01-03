Ric Flair Reveals The Difference Between Eric Bischoff And Vince McMahon

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has weighed in on the key difference between former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former WCW President Eric Bischoff. During the height of the "Monday Night Wars," WWE and WCW were at each other's throats in an attempt to win over wrestling fans on a weekly basis. While WCW had some success, with "WCW Nitro" beating "WWE Raw" in television ratings for 83 straight weeks, eventually the company began to plummet and WWE's stock rose.

Today, McMahon is on the outside looking in with WWE, despite the fact that he's the largest stakeholder in the company. He retired in July amid an investigation into hush money payments allegedly made to conceal sexual misconduct. Despite the controversy surrounding McMahon, Flair believes the former WWE boss has a certain quality about him that Bischoff will never have. He revealed what that quality is during his "To Be The Man" podcast.

"Let me tell you something, here's the deal. For whatever, and it makes no difference, I have no opinion, nothing, Vince McMahon can walk anywhere in the world today and regardless of what people are upset with him for or not, he's f***ing Vince McMahon," Flair said. "The guy we've been talking about, big difference." Flair has made it clear as of late that he is no longer chummy with Bischoff. The two worked together for many years in WCW, and Flair has let it be known that he never appreciated how Bischoff handled things when he wanted to take his son to the AU Nationals.

