Ric Flair Doesn't Mince Words Regarding Eric Bischoff

It's no secret that Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff don't see eye-to-eye with one another, as has been made clear over the past couple of weeks. Bischoff recently appeared in Flair's documentary, "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" and didn't hold back on his thoughts regarding him, including addressing his frustrations with Flair for not showing up for an episode of "WCW Thunder". Flair has responded to Bischoff's comments on the latest episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man".

"It doesn't change my opinion. He's an arrogant d***...He had to bring it to my attention that there were rules to comply by, and that I didn't ask for the time off to take my son to the AU Nationals."

Flair responded to Bischoff's prior claims that he had to bring Hulk Hogan into WCW because Flair was not generating any money for the company. He said that he was the one to bring Hogan into the company (as Bischoff didn't know him). He added that he feels he said nothing out of line with his initial comments.

Despite all the animosity that remains, Flair mentioned that there are two things that Bischoff has done in the past that he respects him for.

"He called me when my son died – which is more than a couple other people I can name did – and ...when Charles [Robinson] and I wrestled Savage and Madusa. Randy jumped off the top rope and broke Charles' ribs. He almost killed him [after his lung collapsed]. Randy didn't give him a f****** dime. Eric wrote him a check for $25,000, so I will thank Eric for that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "To Be The Man" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.