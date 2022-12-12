Eric Bischoff Defends Himself Against Ric Flair's Comments

Eric Bischoff has expressed a desire to let bygones be bygones but felt it was necessary to address his unexpected tension with Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" has been very open regarding his thoughts on Bischoff, and on the latest episode of his podcast "83 Weeks" the former WCW president addressed the topic.

"I'm not joking around here and this is one of the reasons why I didn't want to get started in this thing because it just escalates and escalates and escalates," Bischoff said, talking about his business relationship with Flair. "Ric was in WCW right after Ted Turner bought it and it was great for a lot of people, but the truth is, WCW couldn't make any money with Ric Flair so what did Ric Flair do? He went to WWE and guess what? Couldn't make any money with Ric Flair in WWE so guess what? Ric comes back to WCW and WCW still couldn't make money with him in '93 and '94 which is why I had to go out and get Hulk Hogan. Ric's a great performer, don't get me wrong, he's a legend, but when it comes to business, I had to do what I had to do and apparently that just rubs Ric the wrong way and he can't let it go. I'm really sorry about that but my God, let it go."

Co-host Conrad Thompson mentioned how Bischoff has been critical of Flair's Four Horsemen faction on social media. "I wasn't being critical of the Four Horsemen, they were very popular amongst a small regional group of fans," Bischoff said, noting that they were extremely popular in the south east. "Well that's cool, but that's not the whole country and the Four Horsemen were great during their era, but they certainly weren't a national act."