Eric Bischoff Addresses Recent Ric Flair Claim About Him

Suffice it to say, Ric Flair doesn't care much for Eric Bischoff at this point. In a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair blasted the former WCW Senior Vice President over and over again, ultimately labeling him a "prick" and noting that he's "pissed" at Bischoff. That said, the former WCW Executive Vice President isn't quite sure what it is he's done. On the latest episode of "After 83 Weeks," he had his say on the matter.

"I have no idea," Bischoff said when asked live what he had done to upset Flair. "I saw it online and I'm thinking wait a minute."

At the same time, though, he doesn't discount Flair's feelings entirely.

"It's quite possible I said something somewhere along the way that I meant to be funny or whatever, and maybe somebody took it wrong, I don't know."

Recently, Flair has been promoting his upcoming documentary, going so far as to promise appearances from some pretty big names such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels. Not only that, he's called it "the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined" as it looks back at his 50-plus years in the wrestling industry.

But for those who are looking for a definitive answer to this real-life heat between Bischoff and Flair, they may have to wait a little while.

