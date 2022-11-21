Ric Flair Claims Big Names Will Be In His Upcoming Documentary

Nobody has mastered the art of having "one last match" quite like Ric Flair. Despite that, it's impossible to overlook the multiple decades of work he's given to the world of professional wrestling. And while fans may not ever know when the "Nature Boy" truly plans on calling it quits for good, there are countless in-ring moments that are easy to look back on fondly. So much so that Flair has his own documentary on its way. On the latest episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, he promoted his upcoming documentary by dropping some pretty big names that are slated to appear on it.

"I'm thankful because Steve (Austin), Taker, and Shawn (Michaels) are all in it a lot," Flair said. "Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith..."

He does note that while he knows the exact date of when it will air, he's not allowed to say. Flair also claims that this is the "greatest thing ever produced on TV" while praising its accuracy and authenticity, saying that it made him cry along the way.

"It's the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined," he continued. "It's so spot on and as promised, they didn't pull any punches. Not one. That's what makes it so good. It's what I've felt, what I experienced, what I've gone through, what I've done to myself. It's the bad choices I made in life, the good choices I made in life."

