Ric Flair Reveals What Eric Bischoff Said That Upset Him

It's fair to say that Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff haven't always seen eye to eye. Podcast host Conrad Thompson believes Flair's animosity towards Bischoff could stretch back as far as his days in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), when "The Nature Boy" supposedly did not feel appreciated by the company; Bischoff served WCW as Executive Producer and Senior Vice President during Flair's tenure with the promotion. Meanwhile, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has now disclosed some words Bischoff recently said that upset him ahead of the December 26 release of the "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" documentary on Peacock.

"I don't know whether they put it in my documentary or not. He [Bischoff] goes, 'I had to set an example with Ric. He didn't show up for '[WCW] Thunder.'" Which nobody showed up for 'Thunder,' by the way," Flair said on "Busted Open Radio." "Because I took my kid to a wrestling tournament, and he says, 'According to my legal team.' 'What legal team?' ... By the way, I'm still waiting for my payout for the pay-per-view from North Korea."

The North Korea pay-per-view Flair mentions above is the Collision in Korea show that took place at Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, which was co-presented by WCW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 1995. It was the first time an American professional wrestling company had produced a show in the country. The unusual event was filmed across two days and aired on August 4, 1995, and saw Flair lose to the late Antonio Inoki. Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series covered the Collision in Korea show on an episode that aired in May 2021.

