Konnan Criticizes Former WWE NXT Performers

Lucha libre legend and former WCW star Konnan has not been impressed by a former "WWE NXT" act on WWE's main roster. A lot has been said about Hit Row since the stable made their return to WWE after being released under the Vince McMahon regime. Shortly after McMahon retired, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab were brought back to the company and featured on "WWE SmackDown."

The general consensus is that the act simply hasn't caught fire with the fans. Top Dolla also had a scary botch on "SmackDown" where he missed a dive over the top rope and almost hit his head on the ring apron, and was, fortunately, able to avoid injury.

During an episode of his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, Konnan shared his belief that things simply aren't working out with the faction.

"They're overdoing it trying to act cool and they don't come off as genuine," Konnan said. "They feel forced. His [Top Dolla] gear is wack, he's kind of clumsy. He needs a lot of work, and I don't know why they're investing so much time in him. Maybe they're trying to make a return on his investment and see if they can get him over. Right now, they're not over, and bro, I felt really bad when he did that thing because you know that's embarrassing as f**k, and then he tried to play it off. He walked off and the other girl tried to play it off. I'm like, 'Nah, motherf**ker, you f**ked up."

Konnan also said he feels WWE brought up a lot of "NXT" stars that simply weren't ready for the main roster. He thinks certain performers need some more seasoning in WWE's developmental brand.

