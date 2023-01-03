WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Was Forced To Acknowledge Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returned to WWE following nearly six years of being away from the company. During those six years, Rhodes helped build a new promotion in AEW, won titles in AEW, ROH, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and reinvented himself. Rhodes quickly became one of the most popular stars in WWE after his return, and prior to the injury he suffered in June 2022 had remained undefeated since returning.

On the "Strictly Business" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed why Rhodes' WWE return was so significant and what Vince McMahon let Rhodes do. "Cody left, you know, while Vince was still there which makes it even more significant," Bischoff said. "Vince [McMahon] acknowledged the American Nightmare and let Cody bring that brand to WrestleMania."

McMahon was still CEO and Chairman when Rhodes made his return to WWE in April, with McMahon retiring from the business just months later in July. Bischoff revealed if he believes that Vince had to swallow his pride when he made the decision to bring Rhodes back to WWE. "My impression, I don't think Vince swallowed his pride at all," Bischoff said. "I don't think that's the way Vince is really built."

When asked if he believes that McMahon wanted to be proven wrong, Bischoff stated, "Yes." He continued and explained McMahon's thought process. "He's hoping somebody like Cody Rhodes comes along and proves him wrong. I think that's why they were willing to pay Cody what they paid him to come back. Cody left there in one financial category and came back in an entirely different one."

