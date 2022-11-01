Cody Rhodes Gives Update On Road To Recovery

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has provided an update on his recovery process, and he admits things haven't been easy. Rhodes has been out of action since June. "The American Nightmare" suffered a torn pectoral tendon, which required surgery. His last match took place at the Hell in a Cell premium live event, a victory over Seth Rollins.

In a recent post on Twitter, Rhodes answered the question of how his recovery has been going. In doing so, he made it clear that it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. "It's fn' awful," Rhodes admitted. "Everyday we dig into the muscle, then I scream, half the time I spot a tear flowing. It's a near impossible task getting a body part that had been shredded to 100 percent ... or hell even 90 percent. But on the worst of days. I have the best reason to not tap out." This was followed by pictures of Cody's daughter with wife Brandi Rhodes.

Rhodes recently mentioned being in physical therapy while reflecting on helping put together the 2018 All In PPV event in an Instagram Stories post. When Rhodes first suffered his injury, WWE announced that he was expected to be on the shelf for nine months. Rhodes challenged that timeframe, saying he's never been good at following the norm. Rhodes' WWE return back on night one of WrestleMania 38 was off to a red-hot start. He was booked to defeat Seth Rollins three times in a row, and many felt that Vince McMahon had tied the rocket ship to his back. When Rhodes does eventually come back, he'll be entering a new regime with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as the Chief Content Officer.