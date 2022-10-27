Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck

Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.

Rhodes was a key component in pulling off the All In pay-per-view event back in 2018. The show featured international stars — such as Kazuchika Okada — and independent talent. Apparently, Rhodes keeps a piece of memorabilia from the event close by pretty often, as he showed off an All In all-access pass in his Instagram Story.

"Hanging in my truck," Rhodes wrote as he exhibited the item. "Everyday on the way to PT, a nice little reminder to shoot for the furthest goals and to dream bigger every day."

Just a few months after the All In PPV, Tony Khan began AEW, hiring Rhodes, Omega, and the Young Bucks as not only in-ring talent but bringing them on as Executive Vice Presidents as well. Rhodes and AEW ended up parting ways earlier this year.

On night one of WrestleMania 38 back in April, Rhodes returned to WWE. He served as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent and secured the victory for himself, marking a successful return. Rhodes was forced on the shelf after suffering a torn pectoral tendon ahead of his Hell in a Cell match with Rollins back in June. After toughing out the match itself, he went under the knife to repair the injury. While expected to be out for nine months, "The American Nightmare" has been challenging that timeframe for his recovery. There currently are no specific plans in place for his return, although the Royal Rumble has been long rumored.