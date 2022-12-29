Kevin Owens Shares Thoughts On Recent WWE Storyline

Kevin Owens recently revealed his thoughts on a WWE storyline and why he's thrilled with how things have played out. Owens is a top performer on the WWE "Raw" brand, although he's also been making his presence felt on "SmackDown" thanks to his feud with The Bloodline.

Owens' longtime friend, Sami Zayn, has emerged as a key member of The Bloodline. Last month, Zayn proved his loyalty to the group by delivering a low blow to Owens in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames, which ultimately led to The Bloodline defeating Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes.

The New York Post spoke with Owens, who expressed his joy at seeing Zayn in a prominent role on WWE TV.

"He's been an incredible performer for the 22 years I've known him and it's great to see people finally taking notice of that and getting to appreciate that as much as they should," Owens said. "He's getting the credit he's deserved for a long time. Our careers at this point, there's no denying they'll forever be linked and attached to one another. We'll always come back to each other one way or the other, whether it's fighting or teaming. It's been a real thrill to see things develop for him."

Owens and Zayn are scheduled to be a part of a big match on the final WWE TV show of 2022. Owens will team with John Cena to take on Roman Reigns and Zayn on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown." Many believe this could be the start of tensions boiling over between Zayn and The Bloodline, as things have been rosy post-Survivor Series but Reigns still isn't convinced that Zayn and Owens are done as friends.