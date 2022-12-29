Scrypts Reveals Future Goals Inside And Outside WWE

The wrestling world may still be getting acquainted with Scrypts, but the former Reggie has big plans in and outside of the ring. Carmella's once French sommelier now turned into mystery man with a new persona and joined the "Tapis Rouge" podcast to talk about his time in Cirque de Soleil and eventually what has been his in-ring career at this point. Scrypts talked fondly about his 24/7 Title reign but the new NXT star is focused on achieving more in 2023.

"The next step is to do more," he said. "I'm in the development of a new character right now. We're keeping it a secret, I'm excited for it for sure, so that's the next step for that."

Scrypts has more goals to accomplish outside the ring as he noted that he would love to get into acting and has started taking acting classes. In addition to that, the star has put pen to paper.

"I have three books that I have written already. I'm working on getting them published and one autobiography that's about my life. I'm also writing a superhero TV show/movie and it's circus-related. It's legit my life, my story and I find the circus has this power," he added. "There hasn't been a really true circus superhero. Not Robin, not Nightcrawler, all these people or someone like me or like you who have done circus for all these years who knows really about the circus. I'm super excited about it."

Scrypts just got to show his superhero ability this past week on NXT in defeating Ikeman Jiro in singles action.