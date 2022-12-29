Arn Anderson Discusses Potential Next Iteration Of The Four Horsemen

Would Arn Anderson like to see a new version of The Four Horsemen ride again? "The Enforcer" was asked just that on his latest episode of "ARN" and co-host Paul Bromwell pitched him the idea of Arn's son Brock, Brian Pillman Jr, and Tessa Blanchard reforming the infamous group.

"Obviously, at some point and some time, I would love to see one more successful run by the Four Horseman, renamed," said Anderson, who noted he owns the rights to the trademark. He mentioned how Pillman Jr. has so much potential and formed that unique bond with Brock

"That was talked about after the successful outing they had at Starrcast [V]. I think that there's a possibility that something like that could happen." He also thinks Blanchard would be a good fit depending on her mindset and ambition.

"Not sure what's going on with her in her business these days or what her goals or any of that is. I don't know Tessa like that, you know? It's been a casual crossing of paths," he said. Blanchard is currently focusing on school after the controversial wrestler had a falling out with Women Of Wrestling.

Anderson is asked by Bromwell if he likes the idea of the Four Horsemen being around as a faction again or if would it be better to create something new. Anderson admitted that some previous versions flopped, but some lived in infamy.

"That's a lot of pressure to put on three kids if they truly understand what it means," he answered, but he knows Brock would and believes Tessa would too. Anderson also said he's still trying to know Pillman Jr. He added that Brock will inherit the trademark once he's gone.

"I know he'll do with it what I would like, but moreso make it their own and make it better. The keyword would be 'make it better.'"