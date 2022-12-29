Mick Foley Says This Wrestler Not Getting Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Is 'Total Bulls***'

Few wrestlers have broken more barriers than Chyna. During her four years with WWF, she became the first woman to participate in the Royal Rumble match and the King of the Ring tournament, the first woman to be crowned as #1 contender for the WWF title and the first (and, to date, only) woman to win the Intercontinental Championship.

In 2019, the Hall of Fame inducted Chyna along with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Rodd Dogg and Billy Gunn for their collaboration as D-Generation X. But Chyna's individual achievements have yet to be recognized with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE has never offered an official explanation on Chyna's absence from the Hall of Fame, although in January 2015 Triple H stated in an interview on Steve Austin's podcast that her post-wrestling work in adult entertainment industry was a disqualifying factor.

Mick Foley weighed in on the Hall of Fame issue on his "Foley is Pod" podcast regarding a current hashtag campaign on Twitter to secure Chyna an individual induction.

"Joanie is in the Hall of Fame," he said, stating that "all these hashtags to get her in again on her own" ignored the fact of her presence in that pantheon.

"She's in there," he said. "This is a compromised situation."

Foley added that Chyna's recognition goes beyond the Hall of Fame thanks to a "wonderful A&E documentary" on her life and accomplishments.

"She's being acknowledged, she's being talked about," he said. "Her contributions have never been more recognized."