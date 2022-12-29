Why Seth Rollins Was Voted For This 2022 Award By WWE Fans

Seth Rollins truly gave the WWE Universe his all in 2022.

According to ProFightDB, Rollins wrestled a whopping 115 matches in the calendar year — across television and house shows — starting with a Fatal 5-Way for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 premium live event on January 1, 2022, and ending with a bout against Austin Theory at a live event on December 28, 2022.

For context, Roman Reigns wrestled 43 matches in 2022, Kevin Owens 72, Sami Zayn 73 and Drew McIntyre entered the ring on 98 occasions. Only The Usos (131), Theory (117), and Matt Riddle (111) had a workload comparable to that of Rollins.

The WWE Universe has shown that it truly appreciates Rollins, voting the former Universal Champion as the "Workhorse Of The Year" in the 2022 WWE on FOX Fans' Choice Awards. Rollins was also rewarded in two other categories – Most Stylish Superstar and Match Of The Year, the latter for his iconic Hell in a Cell bout against Cody Rhodes in June.

Rollins could reap further rewards for his stellar 2022 during the first "WWE Raw" of 2023 where he challenges Theory for the United States Championship. With WrestleMania season officially underway, fans could also get answers as to WWE's plans for The Visionary ahead of the Showcase of Immortals in April. As of this writing, there's no word on Rollins potentially entering the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match — Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and The Rock are currently the odds-on favorites to win the annual battle royal and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

