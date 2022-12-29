Bushwhacker Luke Pushing For WWE In-Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke revealed on the latest "Cheap Heat Productions Podcast" that he wants to enter the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

"I sure would, mate, and in January I'd be 76. I'd love to do that," said Luke.

Since his appearance on the podcast, a petition on Change.org was created to "urge the WWE to bring back Bushwhacker Luke for one last ride at the 2023 Royal Rumble." Luke has a unique history with the Rumble match. In 1991, Luke set a long-standing record when he was tossed out by Earthquake after spending only four seconds in the Rumble match.

As of this writing, over 375 people have signed John Crowther's petition. Crowther co-wrote the Bushwhacker's memoir which was released on September 22.

The Bushwhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. The tag team was with WWE from 1988 to 1996. Before going to WWE, Luke and Butch were known as The Sheepherders and wrestled for NWA, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and the Continental Wrestling Association, among other promotions. While they didn't capture gold in WWE, the two did hold a few titles elsewhere, including the NWA Florida Tag Team Titles and the Universal Wrestling Federation Tag Team Championship.

While Bushwhacker Butch has been retired for over 20 years, Luke had his latest match earlier this month on December 11 for the independent promotion 3XW Wrestling.

The WWE Royal Rumble event is set for January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.