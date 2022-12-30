Bray Wyatt Apparently Suffers Injury In Return Match

Bray Wyatt has still yet to have a televised match since his return at Extreme Rules, but in stepping into the ring during WWE's holiday live event tour, he appears to have picked up an injury. During the December 29 show in Miami, Florida, Wyatt told a couple of fans that he had broken his finger while pointing to the injury. A fan shared a video on Twitter getting the chance to celebrate with Wyatt after his match, but the "Eater Of Worlds" wasn't able to properly shake hands due to the injured digit. As with broken fingers in the past, this shouldn't sideline Wyatt for very long, if at all, but that's of course provided that he has another match sometime soon, with nothing yet announced for at least anything going out across TV.

@Windham6 breaks his finger during his match tonight and still took the time to talk to @realmattkempke and myself! The Vlog Warriors love you brother and thank you! 💪🏻💪🏻 #wwe #BrayWyatt #WWEMiami #wrestlingcommunity pic.twitter.com/tlf1lD2C12 — Vlog Warrior Justin (@thatguyjustin86) December 30, 2022

Wyatt shocked fans at the annual post-Christmas Madison Square Garden holiday show earlier this week, appearing for a match against Jinder Mahal – his first match since his WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton. Wyatt picked up a routine victory, and he has been working against the former WWE Champion ever since, defeating him four times on the current tour.

On-screen, Wyatt is currently involved in a feud against LA Knight as he continues to peel back layers of his new personality. It's presumed that his first match back on television will be against Knight as a result, with the Royal Rumble a likely spot in what may be a unique concept called the Pitch Black Match.