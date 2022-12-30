Backstage News On WWE Potentially Creating A New Title

Roman Reigns has been the true "Head Of The Table" in WWE since WrestleMania 38 when he unified both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. However, discussions may once again be picking up on creating another world title to fill the void left by that unification.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there continue to be talks about introducing a new world title that would be slotted for "WWE Raw" — or "SmackDown," if Reigns were to switch primary shows. However, even with the idea being considered, bringing it into the fold for possibly Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, or Drew McIntyre on night one of WrestleMania 39 does not appear to be in the cards as of now.

Fans have been split in regard to the WWE championship landscape and whether there should be a separate champion for each brand as there was in the past or if the status quo should be maintained as such. There has been a healthy amount of brand crossover in recent months with Reigns appearing with both belts on both "Raw" and "SmackDown," delaying any urgency for the presence of another world title.

Under the creative direction of Vince McMahon, many of the titles in WWE did become devalued over time as a result of a lack of storyline and television time. However, since Triple H has taken the reins, there has been a concerted effort to re-establish the importance of championship titles, particularly the Intercontinental and United States Titles. So perhaps a new main title, giving each show its own, may be handled properly to make it carry enough weight and mean something substantial, preventing it from getting lost in the shuffle.