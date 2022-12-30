WWE Star Reflects On Past PLE Match Against Naomi

Ever since walking out on WWE with former tag team co-champion Sasha Banks and being indefinitely suspended, Naomi has not been seen anywhere near WWE programming. While Banks seems ready to re-enter the wrestling atmosphere by making her presence felt at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, Naomi's pro wrestling future remains a bit more in limbo. There have been no real rumblings about a return to WWE in the foreseeable future nor a re-emergence for a different wrestling promotion. However, her presence is still certainly missed by some of her colleagues.

Following a fan's tweet showcasing highlights of the "SmackDown" Women's Championship match between Naomi and Natalya at 2017's SummerSlam, Natalya jumped in with her own thoughts. "This was a special match. We poured our hearts into it."

I am just happy that Nattie got to hold the SmackDown women's championship. She DESERVED that 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/sB5ThUd4Fm — Jugsss ✨ (@itsmejugal_) December 30, 2022

Naomi entered SummerSlam as the champion, as Natalya had earned her shot at the title by defeating Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Tamina, and Lana in a 5-Way Elimination Match at Battleground weeks earlier to name the No. 1 Contender. However, Naomi would not walk out with that title still around her waist. After 11 minutes of hard-hitting action, Natalya was able to lock her opponent in the Sharpshooter, causing Naomi to tap out in defeat. This was a major moment for Natalya's career, as to that point, she had only held the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship six years earlier. Natalya would hold the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a short-lived 86-day reign; she dropped the belt to Charlotte Flair on a November episode of "SmackDown."