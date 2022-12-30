WWE Star Reflects On Past PLE Match Against Naomi

By Dakota Cohen/Dec. 30, 2022 5:12 pm EST

Ever since walking out on WWE with former tag team co-champion Sasha Banks and being indefinitely suspended, Naomi has not been seen anywhere near WWE programming. While Banks seems ready to re-enter the wrestling atmosphere by making her presence felt at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, Naomi's pro wrestling future remains a bit more in limbo. There have been no real rumblings about a return to WWE in the foreseeable future nor a re-emergence for a different wrestling promotion. However, her presence is still certainly missed by some of her colleagues.

Following a fan's tweet showcasing highlights of the "SmackDown" Women's Championship match between Naomi and Natalya at 2017's SummerSlam, Natalya jumped in with her own thoughts. "This was a special match. We poured our hearts into it."

Naomi entered SummerSlam as the champion, as Natalya had earned her shot at the title by defeating Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Tamina, and Lana in a 5-Way Elimination Match at Battleground weeks earlier to name the No. 1 Contender. However, Naomi would not walk out with that title still around her waist. After 11 minutes of hard-hitting action, Natalya was able to lock her opponent in the Sharpshooter, causing Naomi to tap out in defeat. This was a major moment for Natalya's career, as to that point, she had only held the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship six years earlier. Natalya would hold the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a short-lived 86-day reign; she dropped the belt to Charlotte Flair on a November episode of "SmackDown."

