Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Attend Major NJPW Event

There is a bit of movement on the Sasha Banks front as fans continue to wonder when we might see her doing anything even remotely associated with wrestling ever again. The kind-of, maybe, maybe-not WWE star is reportedly getting ready to make a pretty major appearance in the coming weeks for a legitimate wrestling promotion, and, as it turns out, it won't be for either WWE or AEW.

According to PWInsider, "The Boss" is expected to show up on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. In addition, while it wasn't confirmed if Banks would appear before fans, it was noted that NJPW was responsible for bringing Banks to the event and that the former WWE Women's Champion wasn't just attending on her own accord as a spectator.

With Banks making her presence felt in NJPW, this would be the strongest indication yet that, barring a new working arrangement between WWE and New Japan, Banks is willing to pursue other wrestling options outside of her former company. She hasn't been seen on WWE television since she and her tag team partner Naomi walked out on an episode of "WWE Raw" back in May over creative disagreements on the handling of their Women's Tag Team Championships. While Banks still remains featured as a roster member on WWE's website, she hasn't been listed on WWE's internal roster for some time; an appearance with NJPW would also call into question the status of her contract, or lack thereof, with WWE.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will feature a defense of the new IWGP Women's Championship; inaugural champion KAIRI puts her title on the line against Tam Nakano. Banks, who has an in-ring history with KAIRI from their days in WWE, had previously teased a match between the two in a social media post two months ago. Could this coming appearance have some ties to KAIRI and her title? We'll know to kick off the new year.