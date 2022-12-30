Eric Bischoff Goes Off On 'Whiny' Bret Hart

The professional wrestling business has seen many "What if?" scenarios play out in terrible fashion, with Bret Hart's run in WCW in the aftermath of the Montreal Screwjob being near the top of that list. After being involved in one of wrestling's most talked about events ever, Hart made one of his first appearances in WCW at Starrcade 1997, helping Sting topple the NWO and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan to become WCW World Champion.

Despite capping off a long-term story between Sting and the NWO that is viewed by many as one of the greatest in wrestling history, the finish came off very poorly, with referee Nick Patrick being a key figure in that. In storyline, Patrick was paid off by the NWO to fast-count Hogan as the victor. Hart then took out Patrick, becoming the new ref and counting three for Sting to become champion. The problem was, Patrick's "fast-count" wasn't actually fast, making it almost appear as if Hogan had legitimately beaten Sting, then been screwed by Hart.

During a special appearance for AdFreeShows, both Bischoff and Patrick spoke about that infamous night, providing a backstory on what went down. The former WCW President asked his co-host, Conrad Thompson, if he ever gets tired of listening to Hart, who described his distaste for his debut in his autobiography, saying if he "thought things were going to get better for me from there on in, I was sadly mistaken." Bischoff responded, calling the multi-time World Champion a "whiny b***h" and "a dirt sheet stooge" for The Wrestling Observer, who leaked the finish to that Starrcade match before it happened onscreen.