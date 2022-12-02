Bret Hart Wishes He Never Left WWE For WCW In 1997

Reflecting on the Montreal Screwjob in a November 2022 interview with The Ringer, Bret Hart said that he's proud that he stood up for himself at the time, but that he regrets the bad blood that kept him and Shawn Michaels at odds for years.

"I wish that none of the bad history that we had had ever happened," Hart told The Ringer. "I wished I'd never left for WCW because I probably wouldn't have had a stroke and I probably wouldn't have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg."

Wrestling fans know the story: with just a few weeks left on his WWF contract, Hart walked into Survivor Series 1997 in Montreal to defend the WWF Championship against his bitter rival Shawn Michaels. In one of the most infamous double-crosses in pro wrestling history, Hart was screwed out of the title — the subject of a real-life conspiracy led by WWF owner Vince McMahon.

What happened next was the stuff of wrestling lore. A backstage confrontation between Hart and McMahon left the chairman with a black eye. Hart went to rival promotion WCW, where his storied career was cut short by an errant kick from Goldberg. And more than a decade of bitter feelings and resentment culminated in a reunion and reconciliation between Hart and Michaels on a 2010 episode of "WWE Raw."

Hart told The Ringer he regrets that things became so personal between him and Michaels, someone he had once considered a close friend. Still, he said he wouldn't change the way he handled the moments after Survivor Series, including the punch he threw at McMahon. "And it was probably the greatest thing I ever did, in the sense that I stood up for myself like no other wrestler ever stood up for themselves," he said.