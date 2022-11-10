A Look Back At Shawn Michaels' Feud With Bret Hart

One of the most legendary feuds in WWE history is Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels. From its simple and collaborative beginnings to its incredibly bitter end, the feud defined the 1990s for the WWF and remains a talking point for many fans of the era.

In the beginning, Hart and Michaels were little more than competitors who were on opposite sides of the WWF's tag team division. At this point, Hart had respect for both Michaels and his tag team partner, Marty Jannetty. "I looked at Shawn and Marty and thought they're good workers and good wrestlers," Hart said in the "WWE Greatest Rivalries: Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart" DVD. "[I] and Neidhart were the tag champs when they arrived ... we really needed a new, fresh team."

The two tag teams had various matchups against one another from 1989 to 1991, when both Hart and Michaels moved on from the tag team division and became singles competitors. As their singles careers first began to take off, HBK and Bret Hart were friends. "Shawn and I always got along," Bret said regarding their relationship in the early 90's. "I considered Shawn one of my better friends. We were tight back then."