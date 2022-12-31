GCW Til Infinity 2022 Live Coverage (12/31): Los Mazisos Vs. Masha Slamovich & AKIRA For The GCW Tag Team Championship

Game Changer Wrestling presents Til Infinity 2022 from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The loaded New Year's Eve card will see Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defend the GCW World Tag Team Championship against Akira and Masha Slamovich. Los Mazisos most recently defended the gold in an extreme three-way match at a Lucha Libre Boom event on December 17. Miedo Extremo and Ciclope will now be looking to extend their 70-day reign as GCW World Tag Team Champions heading into 2023. Elsewhere, GCW World Champion Nick Gage will make an appearance following his successful title defense against Tony Deppen at GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted on December 16.



Announced card prior to the show

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Masha Slamovich and Akira for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Mike Bailey vs. 2 Cold Scorpio

* Kerry Morton vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Starboy Charlie vs. Willie Mack

* Maki Itoh vs. Allie Katch

* Blake Christian vs. Effy

* El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Joey Janela

* Tony Deppen vs. Leon Slater

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers)

* YoKai (Janai Kai and Yoya) vs. Billie Starkz and Brogan Finlay

* Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, Dark Sheik, and Cole Radrick vs. Axton Ray, Shane Mercer, Sam Stackhouse, and Rob S**t

