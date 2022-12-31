AEW Star Says The Acclaimed Was Initially Told Not To Scissor Anyone

"Scissor me Daddy A**" has become one of the most fun and popular catch phrases in wrestling in 2022, with The Acclaimed having fully arrived in a huge way as AEW Tag Team Champions. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn have been such a hot act this year that the group earned the top spot for Breakout Star of the Year in the Wrestling Inc. Best of 2022 Awards, beating out one of the biggest names in wrestling in The Bloodline's Sami Zayn.

AEW star Matt Hardy joined in on the praise of The Acclaimed during the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," noting the comparisons between the group and one of WWE's greatest factions ever, D-Generation X. Hardy said that like it was with DX, The Acclaimed's entrance is an interactive experience for the audience. He pointed out that The Acclaimed has fans making "scissors and signs in the crowd" and "going crazy" when the trio walks out.

The 10-time former WWE tag team champion also noted that another thing The Acclaimed has in common with DX is that the group nearly had its most memorable line canceled before it ever got started. According to Triple H during a previous interview, he and DX partner Shawn Michaels almost got fired after refusing to tone down their skits, a move that ultimately made them even bigger.

"The scissoring thing, there was one point where they were told they shouldn't be doing that, but they still kept doing it and then it got over organically on its own in the most incredibly huge way possible," Hardy said. "It speaks volumes about them and I love that they did it. It reminds me of when I was doing the 'V1' hand sign and Stephanie McMahon said, 'You really shouldn't do that, it's never going to get over.' I still kept doing it and it worked, it got over, and it's still around now. Good for them for sticking to their guns."

