GCW 56 Nights 2023 Live Coverage (1/1): 30-Person Do Or Die Rumble, Maki Itoh Vs. Billie Starkz Vs. Dark Sheik Vs. Sawyer Wreck, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents 56 Nights 2023 from the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. GCW's first event of 2023 will see the Do or Die Rumble return, with the winner receiving a shot at the GCW World Championship at any time of their choosing. So far, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Willie Mack, Tony Deppen, Masha Slamovich, Sawyer Wreck, Nick Wayne, Blake Christian, Effy, Jordan Oliver, Joey Janela, and Alec Price have all been confirmed as participants in the over-the-top-rope elimination match. Meanwhile, the reigning GCW World Champion Nick Gage, who last successfully defended the gold against Deppen at GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted on December 16, will attend today's New Year's Day show to keep a close eye on the action.

Announced card prior to the show

* 30-person Do or Die Rumble

* Jordan Oliver vs. Blake Christian vs. Tony Deppen vs. Joey Janela vs. Alec Price vs. Willie Mack in a scramble match (the winner will enter the Do or Die Rumble as entrant #30)

* Maki Itoh vs. Billie Starkz vs. Dark Sheik vs. Sawyer Wreck in a four-way match

* Masha Slamovich vs. Cole Radrick

* Matt Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo

* Nick Wayne vs. Leon Slater

Our live coverage will begin at 5pm EST.