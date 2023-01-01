Kazuchika Okada On Potentially Competing Outside Of NJPW

Since 2007, Kazuchika Okada has spent most of his career inside the walls of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Through his enthralling bouts, numerous championships, and long tenure, "The Rainmaker" has become inherently synonymous with the NJPW brand, to which the G1 Climax winner has a deep loyalty.

As many of his fellow NJPW wrestlers branch out to explore other promotions in the world, Okada has a different vision for his future. "I think that NJPW is the gold standard," he said in an interview with NJPW. "So I think what we want is for other wrestlers from outside to come here and see what it's like to compete against the best."

"When you look down the line, NJPW wrestlers are being called to these other places, because we are the best, so we have to prove to the world that we are still number one by having the reverse happen. The only thing I will say is that you won't see me go elsewhere for a long period — I'll always be representing New Japan," Okada assured.

Outside of brief stints or one-off appearances in outside promotions, Okada has widely remained in the vicinity of the NJPW home base, claiming the company's biggest prize on six occasions. From 2016 through 2018, Okada secured the longest IWGP Heavyweight Championship reign, holding the title for an impressive 720 days. Okada pivots to "Switchblade" Jay White in hopes of reclaiming singles gold at Wrestle Kingdom 17 — where White defends his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.