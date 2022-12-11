Jay White Promises To Dedicate Wrestle Kingdom Victory To Fallen NJPW Legend

50 years after New Japan Pro Wrestling's inception, the professional wrestling world mourned the loss of its founder, Antonio Inoki. On October 1, 2022, the legendary professional wrestler and promoter passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a significant legacy of wrestling in the west. Now on January 4, one performer vows to dedicate his victory to the late pioneer in his own way.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White meets a familiar foe in the main event. With White's title on the line, Kazuchika Okada will once again vie for the championship after dropping it to White at NJPW Dominion on June 12. Ahead of the high-stakes bout, White spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful" about the range of emotions expected at the show, following the passing of Antonio Inoki.

"This will be an emotionally charged event, let alone match, not for myself, but for Okada," he said. "You've got to think, he's the one that's channeling that [legacy of Inoki]. This is a big match, I see that objectively, but for me, emotionally, it's just another match. It's just another step in what I do, it's just another box to tick, especially with Okada."

The IWGP Heavyweight Champion continued, noting that being emotional opens the door for his opponents to "make mistakes" so he "can pick them apart" in his route to winning. "We're going to see 'Switchblade' having fun whilst everybody else is emotional," he explained. "I'm going to dedicate my victory in my way. Not in New Japan's way, not in Okada's way. I'm going to do things my way and I'm going to dedicate that to Antonio Inoki."