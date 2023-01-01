Kazuchika Okada Comments On Comparisons To Legendary Wrestler

Professional wrestling is a global sport. While names like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena, and Hulk Hogan are synonymous with wrestling in America, there are legendary names from all over the world. Johnny Saint, El Santo, and the Great Muta are just a few competitors that fans would likely recognize instantly. However, Antonio Inoki's legacy is one that will be hard to top, even by superstars like Kazuchika Okada.

In a recent interview with NJPW 1972, Okada discussed the icon and the impact that he left behind when he passed away on September 30, 2022. When asked how his career compares to Inoki's, "The Rainmaker" said that he has a long way to go if he were to reach Inoki's legendary status. "I don't think I hold up at all," said the multi-time champion. "It wasn't just national news when he passed; when he died I was in England, and it was news over there as well. I'd like to have that level of presence that he had, and I have to really elevate professional wrestling to be able to do that."

To further hammer home the point, the article mentions that they were conducting the interview at the Ikegami Honmon Temple, which features two statues of god-kings that stand guard over the temple. These statues were modeled after Antonio Inoki himself.

To remember one of the most influential figures in wrestling history, Okada and the rest of NJPW will honor Inoki at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023, in the Tokyo Dome and January 21, 2023, in the Yokohama Arena.