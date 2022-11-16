Facts About Antonio Inoki Only Hardcore Wrestling Fans Know

From time to time, in the midst of a match, wrestlers will find themselves in the midst of a "shoot," which is when a match goes off the script and becomes a real fight. Inoki was certainly no exception to this. Any early, notorious incidence of this came in Osaka, when Inoki and then-WWF champion Bruno Sammartino were engaged in a tag match. The legend goes that Inoki tried to show Sammartino who was boss in the ring, with a few unscripted holds. Sammartino didn't take kindly to that, getting Inoki into a particularly punishing front facelock, hitting away on Inoki before tossing him out of the ring. After that, Inoki and Bruno didn't have any ring interaction in that match, and indeed, Sammartino would never work for NJPW, choosing instead to work for Baba and AJPW when he went to Japan to wrestle.

Inoki would also get into a real scuffle during a match with the famed Akram Pahalwan in Pakistan. This fight saw Pahalwan bite Inoki on the arm, Inoki respond with an eye poke, and Inoki get the victory with a chickenwing arm lock that actually broke Pahalwan's arm after refusing to submit.

Possibly the most notorious shoot incident Inoki was a part of happened in the New Japan ring on December 8, 1977, at Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan. Inoki's opponent was famed Croatian-Canadian strongman The Great Antonio (Antonio Barichievich). Having built to this match with several handicap matches for the massive Great Antonio on that NJPW tour, Inoki's offense was completely no-sold by Antonio, and Antonio's offense was sloppy, to the point where instead of clubbing Inoki on the back, he hit Inoki's neck instead. At that point, Inoki took charge of the match, beating him to bloody unconsciousness, at which point the match had to be stopped.