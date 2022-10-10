The Best Anime And Manga About Wrestling That Fans Will Want To Check Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wrestling, as some Twitter users love saying, is anime for rednecks. Well, we'd actually dispute that statement, but only insofar as wrestling fans and wrestlers alike are a far more diverse group, ethnically and economically, than the term "redneck" is usually thought to encompass. There are plenty of parallels between the two forms of entertainment, though, over and above the fact that both are huge in Japan.

Back in the early days of WWE, perhaps a better parallel for pro wrestling would have been mainstream superheroes — just watch Sergeant Slaughter standing up for truth, justice, and the American way by beating the snot out of Iron Sheik with a combat boot, or Hulk Hogan taking on the forces of evil in the person of the Undertaker. Nowadays, though, the stories are so much more complex, nuanced, and in some cases, just plain WTF, that sometimes you practically do need to read from back to front in order to figure out what the hell's going on. Nonetheless, you tune in for the action, but stay for the stories, and soon you find yourself craving the latter even more than the former. In that case, you could do worse than to check out a few wrestling-based anime/manga stories while you're waiting for Monday, Wednesday, or Friday night to roll around.