Jushin Liger wrestled his final match earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 14, teaming up with Naoki Sano in a losing effort against IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee. Takahashi hit his finisher, Time Bomb, on Liger to pick up the pinfall victory.

Afterwards, Liger commented about finishing up his pro wrestling career, "Retired at Tokyo Dome today! After all, the champion, Hiromu was strong. I can retire without any regrets. I am grateful for messages from various people such as Choshu and Nakamura. There will be a retirement ceremony tomorrow. I want to go like a liger to the end."

NJPW New Year Dash will feature Liger's retirement ceremony, and we will have complete coverage of the event, beginning early tomorrow at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Impact Wrestling sent out "Thank You Liger" tweets.