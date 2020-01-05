Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Jushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano in Liger's final match as a pro wrestler. Takahashi hit his finisher, Time Bomb, on Liger for the pinfall win. Liger's career spanned nearly 36 years and over 4,000 matches across the world.

Considered one of the greatest junior heavyweights of all-time, Liger held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship 11 times, and the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles 6 times. Liger also won the Best of the Super Juniors in 1992, 1994, and 2001.

NJPW has already announced Liger's retirement ceremony will take place at New Year Dash. We will have full coverage of that event beginning early Monday at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out his final match in the images below:



