Muhammad Ali's Infamous Antonio Inoki Bout Did More Damage To His Body Than You Thought

The Infamous "Boxer vs. Wrestler Match" between Antonio Inoki and Muhammad Ali was far more physically taxing than many people think. The 1976 bout was plagued with controversy, mainly stemming from the fact that Ali's camp flew into Japan believing that the match would be an exhibition that featured a rehearsal and a planned finish before the battle began. Inoki's crew was not fond of an orchestrated match, and when the issue of who was willing to take the fall presented itself, the idea of scripting the fight was no longer an option (via The Guardian).

This miscommunication led to a change in the already convoluted ruleset, barring throws, kicks from a standing position, and tackles, along with some other techniques that Inoki would likely have used against a boxer. The drastic change to the rules led to a 15-round draw that is still heavily criticized today. Throughout the fight, Inoki spent the majority of his time laying on his back, searching for elusive leg kicks to deal damage, which didn't translate into a very engaging match but did lead to a world of hurt for Ali.