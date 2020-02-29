Cody Rhodes showed off a new Nightmare Family tattoo on his neck at tonight's AEW Revolution in Chicago.

It wasn't entirely clear if it was real or not, until AEW showed photos of Cody getting it tattooed on.

The tattoo didn't bring Cody luck though as he came up short against MJF in their big grudge match. Near the end of the bout, MJF popped Cody with his AEW Diamond Ring for the pinfall victory.

