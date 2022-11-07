Facts About New Japan Pro-Wrestling Only Hardcore Fans Know

New Japan Pro-Wrestling was in a constant state of flux in the mid-1980s. According to an article at IgaPro (English summary courtesy of KinchStalker at ProWrestlingOnly.com), TV ratings for their weekly prime time show on TV Asahi, "World Pro Wrestling," had dropped from about 20% to the 10% range after the departures of Tiger Mask, Akira Maeda (and his friends who formed the UWF), and Riki Choshu's Ishigundan stable in 1983-1984. By the time the spring of 1987 came around, though the UWF stars had returned, the ratings hadn't recovered, and NJPW needed something big.

"It has been reported in several Japanese newspapers that Riki Choshu will be jumping to Antonio Inoki's New Japan Pro-Wrestling promotion," wrote Dave Meltzer in the top story of the March 9, 1987 issue of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Probably the most important factor, which led to all this, was the word given by TV Asahi that they were thinking seriously about canceling Inoki's weekly TV show as of early April. Inoki needed to hit a home run to save his network slot, which means Chnshu was probably given a financial offer he could hardly turn down." Even then, though, that would take time since, as noted by IgaPro, Choshu wasn't immediately able to sign a contract that allowed him to appear on TV Asahi.

Instead of being canceled, "World Pro Wrestling" transitioned into "I Can't Wait Until the Give-UP!", an NJPW-themed variety/talk show along the lines of other prime time network programming in Japan. This, predictably, did not work. The debut dropped to a 5.7% rating and week two dropped further to 5%, leading to the end of many of the variety show elements. By July, the show was almost completely back to normal as "World Pro Wrestling," and though it has long since changed to a half hour late night show, it still airs to this day.