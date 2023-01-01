Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown

The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.

It is unknown why the vignette didn't feature on the show, but it was likely due to time constraints on the night. The show was a notable one for the women's division as Charlotte Flair made her return to the ring, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion, adding further depth to the roster with Evans' return likely right around the corner.

WWE has been tapping into Evans' legitimate background with the military as she was previously a Marine. Her recent vignettes have seen her training with the military as she is going back to the basics ahead of her return to the company, but it is currently unknown when that will be happening. However, considering the fact a new vignette was going to be shown this week, it likely means that there is at least one more tape in the vault to be used in the future.

Evans was last seen inside the ring on the November 11 episode of "SmackDown" where she was part of a number one contender's Six-Pack Challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, which was eventually won by Shotzi.