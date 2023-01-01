Former WWE NXT North American Champion Calls Out Shinsuke Nakamura

Former WWE "NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed took to social media this afternoon to call out Shinsuke Nakamura after Nakamura just battled it out with wrestling legend The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year 2023 show.

"I like to start the new year choosing violence. Hey @ShinsukeN. Now that you're done with that old man, find me on Monday nights and I'll beat you like I beat your Chaos boy," wrote Reed.

Before Reed returned to WWE after being released on August 6, 2021, he wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As his tweet above hinted, Reed defeated Chaos member Kazuchika Okada, during the G1 Climax 32 tournament in August of last year. It's worth noting that Okada got his revenge at NJPW Declaration of Power two months later in October. Reed also wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling.

As noted, Reed came back to WWE on the December 19, 2022, edition of "Raw," to help The Miz against Dexter Lumis during their "Winner Take All" ladder match. Reed is just one of many stars that have made their returns to the promotion since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations.

Reed's first WWE run started in January 2019, where he was an "NXT" North American Champion for more than 60 days. His title reign started after he defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match and it ended with a loss to Isaiah Scott (current AEW star Swerve Strickland). Reed's last WWE match was on July 27, 2021, when he lost to former WWE Superstar Adam Cole.