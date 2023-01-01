Major League Wrestling Releases Mads Krugger

Mads Krugger has been released from Major League Wrestling, according to PWInsider.

Krugger and MLW had come to terms with his exit "several months back," but PWInsider has confirmed that the release officially went into effect on Sunday, January 1.

Krugger whose real name is Matthew Waters made his MLW debut on November 2019. He was part of the popular MLW stable CONTRA Unit. The stable also included Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon, Sentai Death Squad, Josef Samael, Simon Gotch, and Daivari. The group ended up disbanding and Krugger had a short feud with his former stablemate Fatu.

Fatu and Krugger's feud ended with a Weapons of Mass Destruction match at Kings of Colosseum on May 13, 2022 (the match didn't air on "MLW Fusion" until July 14). The two also had a Stairway To Hell match and were part of a Triple Threat match with MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone at Intimidation Games 2022 for the MLW World Title.

Other notable matches in his MLW career include being in both the Battle Riot 2021 and Battle Riot 2022, Tijuana Street Fight with Bestia 666, and was in the 2021 War Chamber match. Krugger lost his last MLW match in September 2022 against Mance Warner.

Krugger is now going under the ring name Krule and has been working with the ICW No Holds Barred promotion. In November 2022, he held the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship. He's also had a few matches with the Deathmatch Downunder promotion and currently holds the IWE Heavyweight Championship. PWInsider noted in the report that last year, Krugger spent time training with WWE Superstar AJ Styles.