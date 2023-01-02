Danhausen Has A List Of Demands For Tony Khan

Watch out, Tony Khan. Danhausen made a list of demands for the AEW owner after the "very evil" wrestler found out he was Pro Wrestling Tees top-selling performer of 2022.

The AEW star listed off the demands for his boss in a new video on his YouTube page Sunday night, in which he held up a framed printout of Pro Wrestling Tees' top 25 best-selling wrestlers of 2022 and pointed out he was number one ahead of CM Punk and current AEW World Champion MJF.

"Look at who's above them on top of the mountain, who is that? Oh, that's Danhausen, that's weird," he said, continuing to list off the AEW wrestlers he bested, including The Young Bucks, The Acclaimed, and Chris Jericho.

"Lots of big names on here," he said. "Big names but lots of more television time than Danhausen all year. And guess who beat them?" Danhausen tossed stacks of money off to the side one by one as he explained money "doesn't matter" to him and that he "came to AEW to take over television."

"Money is power and now Danhausen has all the power and this is proof," he said, holding up the sign again, before launching into his demands. "One, Danhausen shall be on the side of the trucks," he began. "Then we will have Danhausen on the billboards...then Danhausen will be in the opening of Dynamite and Rampage and the commercials on television."

Danhausen also demanded Khan give him a blimp and a "live microphone" each week.

"From Day One the fanhausens have known that Danhausen is number one and now you do too," he told Khan. "So, instead of treating Danhausen like the jester of AEW, a mascot if you will, we're going to treat Danhausen like what he is: The King of AEW."