Details On WWE's New Headquarters

Titan Towers has been the home to WWE corporate headquarters since 1991, but like Vince McMahon, the company is opting to leave the famous building in the past.

CT Insider published an article detailing WWE's new headquarters in Stamford, CT. Set to open "towards the end" of the first financial quarter of 2023, WWE is planning to move all of its 800-plus employees to the building by the end of the year. WWE still owns the building known as Titan Towers, as well as a production studio that is just blocks away from the former headquarters, despite being in the process of vacating employees from both buildings. With the move, WWE's corporate and production headquarters will be under the same roof. While the former buildings are not for sale, a company spokesperson said they would "entertain discussions with interested parties."

The new headquarters will be located in a building that was once inhabited by banking giant UBS and will share the building with accounting firm KPMG as well as Tobacco company Phillip Morris and an architecture firm, with WWE occupying around 400,000 square feet.

WWE initially announced plans to move its headquarters in March of 2019, finalizing plans in 2021. Initially, WWE had intended to be moved into the new headquarters by the end of 2022. Titan Towers has been a regular stage for memorable WWE moments and even played host to the 2020 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank matches during WWE's infamous tenure in the Thunderdome during the COVID-19 restrictions.