Charlotte Flair Achieves Major WWE Milestone

By the time Charlotte Flair's career is over, she will likely go down as the single most dominant woman in professional wrestling history.

The 14-time world champion returned to WWE television on Friday night when she shocked Ronda Rousey, a UFC Hall of Famer, and won the SmackDown Women's Championship – adding another piece of hardware to her already historic trophy case. Flair's championship victory on Friday night also cemented her decade-long dominance over WWE's women's division, making it her tenth-straight calendar year winning a women's championship.

The historic stretch was first pointed out by the Wrestling Stats & Info account, which noted Flair has won a title every year since debuting in WWE and winning the NXT Women's Championship back in 2014. Flair has gone on to hold every championship possible in WWE's women's division, including the "Raw" and "SmackDown" women's championships, the Women's Tag Team Championship. Flair's record-breaking run goes so far back that she even won the now-retired WWE Diva's Championship, holding the title when it was retired and turned into the WWE Women's Championship (later becoming the Raw Women's Championship). Flair became the fourth women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history in 2020 when she and Asuka captured the tag team titles.

A surefire Hall of Famer, Flair has been out for more than seven months before returning to "SmackDown" on Friday night. Flair had been out of action with a kayfabe broken arm, which she suffered in a match against Rousey at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash event in May.