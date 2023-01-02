Will Ospreay Makes Key Concession About Kenny Omega Ahead Of Their Match At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is less than 48 hours away, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay has been making the interview rounds to promote his highly-anticipated IWGP United States Championship match against AEW star Kenny Omega. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ospreay shared some thoughts on his upcoming opponent, including areas where he cannot fault Omega.

"I will never be able to say anything about his drawing ability, and his connection with Japanese professional wrestling fans," Ospreay said. "There is such an amazing connection there, and through all the hard work that he has done, I will never be able to take that away from him." However, Ospreay was quick to point out that, since making the move to AEW, Omega has ignored the goings-on in NJPW, and implied that will come back to bite the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking to Fightful Wrestling last week, Ospreay shared a similar sentiment, praising Omega while also warning that he won't have an easy road defeating Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

"Kenny's one of the biggest stars in wrestling, right?" Ospreay stated. "I was there for his first Wrestle Kingdom. I was watching it for myself, and I was inspired by that. And I'm never going to be ever able to change his opinion if he thinks that he's better than me. The only thing that will happen, when January rocks around, we're going to see who the better wrestler is."

Ospreay said that he feels it's poetic that the two will be going head-to-head in the Tokyo Dome, where Omega made his name as one of the best in the world, and relayed his enthusiasm for fans being able to make noise again as certain pandemic-era restrictions will be relaxed.