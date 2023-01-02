Bruce Prichard Reflects On The Late Don West

Bruce Prichard didn't know Don West as well as he wished he had, but he absolutely knows that the industry of pro wrestling looked to him as a brother. West tragically passed away at the age of 51 due to a battle with brain lymphoma and Prichard gave some thoughts to the iconic TNA/IMPACT Wrestling color commentator.

"That was not good, man," Prichard said to co-host Conrad Thompson on the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle With." "What Don really did was Don was the guy behind in many ways of making TNA money, making TNA profitable," Prichard recalled how when he attended his first TNA live event, all he heard was West and Jeremy Borash constantly talking on commentary, but the praised them for knowing how to bring in revenue.

"The beauty of it, as much as I hated it, was Don knew how to make money and I didn't have a lot to do with Don at first, and then as I started coming in the office and being around him, you talk about a genius and one of the most warm-hearted, just good guy, for the right reasons. There was nothing phony about Don West"

Prichard said you'd always see West with a smile on his face and you'd never hear the word "no" from him. He'd figure out ways to take the art of promotion to a level that no one else would think about.

"I'm very proud to have been able to spend time with him and get to know... and unfortunately, I didn't get to know him nearly as well as I wish I could have, but what I did I learned an awful lot from him and in many ways taught me temperament."