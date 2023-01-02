Bruce Prichard Names The Most Misunderstood People In Wrestling

Bruce Prichard believes there are many false narratives when it comes to some of his pro wrestling compatriots. On the latest "Something To Wrestle With," he was asked what names in pro wrestling tend to get an unjustifiable bad rap for what they've done and currently do in the pro wrestling business.

"I think Eric Bischoff is a big one," Prichard told co-host Conrad Thompson. "I also think Paul Levesque, I think Kevin Dunn through the years." In the past, Prichard has been more than expressive of his thoughts when it comes to wrestling writing, specifically to one journalist in particular, and believes that name is a big proponent for perpetuating misinformation.

"I could guarantee you that 99% of the dirt sheet writers and I can guarantee you 100% of Dave Meltzer could not tell you of what I do, they could not tell you what Eric Bischoff did, they could not tell you what Kevin Dunn does. They don't know, they just hear bits and pieces, and then they hear buzzwords and they try to put them together but they have no clue what it actually takes or 'give me the week in the life of this person.' Couldn't do it. Couldn't do it cause they just don't know."

Prichard went on to reiterate how majorly misunderstood Bischoff is. Although willingly not an active participant in the business anymore, Bischoff has remained critical of the current pro wrestling product and has particularly been expressive when it comes to All Elite Wrestling. He has also spoken along the same lines as Prichard when it comes to being critical of Dave Meltzer.