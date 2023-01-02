Former WCW Boss Compares Chris Jericho To Hulk Hogan

Between his podcast, his band, supporting and cameo roles in movies like The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot or Terrifier 2, Chris Jericho has a lot on his plate besides wrestling, which led to former WCW President Eric Bischoff to almost-compare Jericho to another wrestler-turned-media sensation: Hulk Hogan.

"You can't really compare Chris Jericho to Hulk Hogan," Bischoff cautioned on the latest "83 Weeks" episode, "just because of the eras and the nature of the business and the condition of the business at that time." According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Hogan's prominence cannot be recreated.

"Hulk Hogan was one of the first major wrestling talents that crossed over in such a monster way," Bischoff continued. "Sports Illustrated, Johnny Carson, Hulk Hogan was everywhere and arguably Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon changed the wrestling industry and I don't think either one of them individually would've been able to pull off what they pulled off.'"

Bischoff says the conditions that created the wrestling boom of the 90s will not exist again, but Jericho has found a way to adapt, noting Jericho's band Fozzy, as well as the long-running "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, but specifically through Jericho's ability to reinvent himself.

"Hulk Hogan's only done it twice," Bischoff said. "Red and Yellow Hulk Hogan and then he turned into nWo Hulk Hogan and then he turned back to Red and Yellow Hulk Hogan. Chris Jericho has reinvented himself four times in the last two years, so I don't think you can really compare them." Bischoff even goes so far as to say that Jericho has become "'Chris Jericho, Inc,'" a business instead of just a talent.

"Nothing but respect," Bischoff concluded.