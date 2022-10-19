Chris Jericho Horror Movie Making Fans Puke, Pass Out And Go To Hospital

Chris Jericho is used to upsetting wrestling fans with his heel antics on television, but his new slasher movie, "Terrifier 2," has been causing a ruckus in theaters.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the gory feature — which revolves around a supernatural mass-murdering clown named Art — has caused fainting and throwing up at recent screenings. However, the film's reputation hasn't hurt its box office performance, as it grossed $1 million over the weekend — on the back of a $250,000 budget.

As noted by EW, writer-director Damien Leone has described the reactions as a "badge of honor." At the same time, he hopes that no one gets hurt watching "Terrifier 2" and said that viewers should know what they're getting themselves into beforehand. The first movie is an unpleasant experience after all, but Leone also claimed that "Terrifier 2" is more "accessible."

Some audience members have backed up the puking stories on social media. "#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended," one Twitter user wrote while sharing a photo of paramedics tending to their buddy. Another Twitter user described the film as a "gory mess" and shared a story about another moviegoer who passed out. Elsewhere, another person had to leave because they didn't feel good.

Jericho, who plays a character named Burke, wanted to be part of "Terrifier 2" after enjoying the first film, Leone told EW. "[Jericho] reached out to [Art the Clown actor] David Howard Thornton and had him on his podcast, and then he got in touch with me, and he said, 'Hey man, if I could ever be involved in Part 2 somehow, I'd love to.'"

Jericho can add being part of a controversial movie to his list of recent victories, along with extending his AEW contract.